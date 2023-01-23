Snow expected in central Illinois

Accumulating snow is expected to arrive late Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snow is forecast for all of central Illinois, but the heaviest amounts are likely east of I-55.

The Springfield and Jacksonville areas could receive between 3 to 6 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

The timing of the storm will impact the Wednesday morning commute. The heaviest amounts could arrive between 3 a.m. and 11 a.m. The snow should move out of the area by late Wednesday afternoon.

Forecasters say the trajectory of the storm is still uncertain and snowfall projections could change before the storm arrives.

The snow will be wet and heavy to shovel.

