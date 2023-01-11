LaSalle residents shelter in place after Carus chemical factory fire

A large fire engulfed the Carus chemical plant in LaSalle Wednesday morning. Residents say the blaze caused several loud explosions. Massive plumes of black smoke rose into the sky from the factory.

Rick Koshko is the news director at WCMY radio. From live at the scene, he told WNIJ that firefighters were still spraying down the east side of the complex but looked to have the fire more under control.

"We have heard that there are no people missing or unaccounted for," said Koshko.

There also appear to be no workers or first-responders injured.

He says citizens who live in the city's 3rd and 4th wards have been told to shelter-in-place, but at this point haven't been told to mask themselves to protect from potential chemical pollution. There have been no evacuation orders.

At around 10:30 a.m., LaSalle Police Chief Mike Smudzinski told Koshko and the crowd in front of the factory to move a block to the west away from the fire.

"They are going to be bringing in a HAZMAT control unit to suit some people up and go check some things out," said the WCMY radio director from outside of the factory. "So, now they are a little bit concerned about what they have."

The Carus chemical plant produces potassium permanganate, which is used for wastewater treatment. It also manufactures phosphates, polymers and other chemicals.

LaSalle Police said the fire also released a green substance that fell on area houses and cars. Police say not to touch it, but that it can be washed off with a mixture of equal parts water, peroxide and vinegar.

Bob Johns is a LaSalle resident who lives just under a mile from the factory. He says he woke up to a text from his daughter that she could see black smoke from outside of her high school classroom window.

He went outside to see the smoke and heard several loud explosions. His neighbor thought it was thunder.

The city called to tell him to shelter-in-place. He says right now he's not too concerned about chemicals in the air where he lives.

"Honestly, I imagine but if I was down closer, like within a few blocks, maybe I'd be a little more concerned," said Johns. "I know they've asked us not to touch any of the purple and green stuff that may be landing on our houses and cars."

Police say that the fire began in the Carus plant's shipping department.