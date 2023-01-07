© 2023 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to be "In the know." Subscribe to the NPR Illinois Daily newsletter.
Illinois

Eureka man accused of threatening school

WGLT | By Ryan Denham
Published January 7, 2023 at 4:28 PM CST
WGLT-police.jpg

Police say a 39-year-old Eureka man is charged with making a terrorist threat after he allegedly threatened to harm a family member on school grounds.

Eureka Police announced his arrest in a Facebook post Saturday, saying there was "no community threat at this time." Police did not identify the school district involved.

Police said the Eureka man faced preliminary charges of making a terrorist threat and disorderly conduct. He was being held at the Woodford County jail, police said.

In a Facebook post on Saturday morning, the El Paso Parks and Recreation department said it had canceled all activities for the day, citing "everyone's safety." A few hours later, they said the "issue had been resolved." It's unclear if that was connected to the Eureka threat; El Paso is about 13 miles east of Eureka.

DonateNow.jpg
WGLT – Made Possible By You
We depend on your support to keep telling stories like this one. You – together with NPR donors across the country – create a more informed public. Fact by fact, story by story. Please take a moment to donate now and fund the local news our community needs. Your support truly makes a difference.

Illinois
Ryan Denham
Ryan Denham is the digital content director for WGLT.
See stories by Ryan Denham
Related Stories