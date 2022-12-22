© 2022 NPR Illinois
Illinois

Hauter named to finish Sommer’s term in the 88th district

WGLT | By Eric Stock
Published December 22, 2022 at 2:45 PM CST
Illinois State Capitol Building Springfield.jpg
by jwayne810, licensed under CC BY 2.0
/

Republican party leaders have enabled Morton physician Bill Hauter to begin his legislative career a week earlier than initially planned.

GOP chairs in McLean and Tazewell counties chose state representative-elect Hauter to serve the final week of Illinois Rep. Keith Sommer's term. That includes the legislature's lame duck session which starts Jan. 4.

Keith Sommer
Local News
Rep. Keith Sommer resigns early; Hauter likely to step in
Eric Stock

Tazewell County GOP chair Jim Rule said the party wanted to ensure the seat was filled for the discussion of a proposed assault-style weapons ban.

“It is critical we have someone seated in the 88th district for the for the lame duck session,” Rule said.

Sommer did not seek re-election after serving 24 years in the Illinois House. He has announced plans to resign Dec. 31.

Rule said “it just made sense” to appoint Hauter to the seat so he can “get an early start.” The appointment enables Hauter to move up in seniority and position himself for committee assignments sooner.

j_barickman.jpg
Local News
'Timing is right': Barickman leaving Illinois Senate in January
Charlie Schlenker

The Illinois House district Hauter won, the 87th, includes much of the same territory as Sommer's old district. The 87th includes a large span of mostly rural areas between Bloomington-Normal, Peoria, Springfield and Decatur.

Republican leaders still have two other vacancies to fill — the one to replace state Rep. Tim Butler of Springfield and state Sen. Jason Barickman of Bloomington. Both legislators resigned after they won re-election in November.

Illinois
