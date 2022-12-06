Kroger announces plan to reopen Taylorville store

After being ordered closed for more than four months, the Taylorville Kroger store could reopen before the end of the year. The company made that announcement Tuesday.

The store was closed July 29 when the Illinois EPA shut it down over the way asbestos removal was being handled. Kroger says repairs have been made and extensive testing confirms the store can start accepting customers.

The store employed approximately 90 people in July. After the temporary closure, some were transferred to work in Decatur and others left.

The company says it is planning two hiring fairs at the Taylorville Public Library this month to fill positions. They will take place December 9 and 16 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“I am grateful to the shoppers who stood by us and rallied on our behalf in August. We’re thankful their support never wavered. It was for them – customers and associates alike – that we focused so intently on our plan to reopen. Now, we hope that is possible just in time for Christmas,” Division president Colleen Juergensen said in a statement.

Kroger added it will now move to complete modifications to prepare for reopening, ensuring the store adheres to the highest standards for cleanliness and providing a safe and secure workplace for associates and customers to shop.

A specific reopening date has not been set.