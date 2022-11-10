Statewide: Illinois' political landscape

Election Day proved an overwhelming success for Illinois Democrats. Along with maintaining all statewide offices, the party has a supermajority in the state's General Assembly and pulled out wins in targeted congressional races.

As Republicans deal with the election hangover, what does it all means for the Illinois GOP? We'll discuss the future of politics in the state. Professor Emeritus Kent Redfield of the University of Illinois Springfield joins us.

Also:

* Peter Medlin with WNIJ reports on a tutoring initiative that could help students rebound after pandemic disruptions.

* We'll hear about the SAFE-T Act in Illinois. Shannon Heffernan tells us about the law, which will eliminate cash bail, is much more than that. And state lawmakers could make some changes to the law this fall. Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth (D-Peoria) talks about negotiations.

* An investigation by Harvest Public Media and the Midwest Newsroom found some employees of a nutrition education program are themselves food insecure.

* Esther Yoon-Ji Kang brings us the story of an Illinois proposal to help those released from prison find work.

* A Northwestern University student share her thoughts on affirmative action in higher education.

* Jane Carlson tells us about a community art project in one smaller Illinois city that celebrates the diversity of the town.