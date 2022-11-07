Post-election discussion scheduled at UIS

Three University of Illinois Springfield political science professors and a journalist who covers Illinois politics headline a post-election panel discussion sponsored by UIS' School of Politics and International Affairs and the Public Affairs Reporting program.

"The Election is Over. Now What?" is set for 6-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11 in the UIS Student Union Ballroom. The public is welcome to join the event in person (snacks and a cash bar will be available) or virtually via Zoom.

The panel consists of:

Matthew Geras, who holds a doctorate in political science from the University of Oklahoma and whose research interests include candidates and competition in congressional elections, political institutions, specifically Congress and political parties, and representation. He teaches courses at UIS on legislative politics, the American presidency, campaigns, elections, political parties and interest groups.

Hannah Meisel, the state government and politics editor for NPR Illinois, UIS' public radio station. A graduate of the Public Affairs Reporting program, Hannah previously reported on the Illinois Statehouse for The Daily Line, Law360 and Capitol Fax. She also was a reporter for Illinois Public Media in Urbana. In 2020, the Washington Post named Hannah one of the best political reporters in Illinois and in 2021, she won the Illinois News Broadcasters Association's Crystal Mic award for best small market radio reporter in the state.

Isabel Skinner, who holds a doctorate in government and public policy from the University of Arizona and whose expertise is in American politics, political behavior and public opinion. Her research interests include immigration and refugee issues, race and ethnicity politics, and political psychology topics including attitude formation and the reception of political communication.

John Transue, who holds a doctorate in political science from the University of Minnesota and whose research primarily involves social identity, public opinion, political participation, and the relationships between political events and financial markets.

The moderators of the event will be current Public Affairs Reporting graduate students Erin Henkel and Camryn Cutinello.

The host for the evening will be Magic Wade, a UIS political science professor and the incoming director of the School of Politics and International Affairs.

UIS / From left: Dr. Matthew Geras, Hannah Meisel, Dr. Isabel Skinner and Dr. John Transue

No registration is necessary for in-person attendance. Those wanting to Zoom into the event need to register at https://go.uis.edu/postelection to receive the link to view the panel. Both in-person and virtual attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions to the panel.

** Have a question for our panelists? Submit it here. We'll try to answer as many audience questions as we can on Friday night. **