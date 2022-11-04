In Normal, GOP House leader Kevin McCarthy raises cash for Esther Joy King

The U.S. House minority leader has come to central Illinois to raise money for GOP congressional candidate Esther Joy King.

King is running against Democrat Eric Sorensen in the 17th Congressional District that includes parts of Bloomington-Normal, Peoria, the Quad Cities, and Rockford.

Minority leader Kevin McCarthy gave remarks Friday at Destihl Brewery in Normal. The high-level Republican audience included a former top staffer for disgraced former House Speaker Dennis Hastert.

McCarthy has done dozens of similar fundraisers around the country for House candidates. By some accounts, McCarthy has raised more money for congressional races than former President Donald Trump.

WGLT was asked to leave the event. A campaign staffer for King told a reporter there would be no media allowed and no availability before or after the gathering, except for an exclusive given to a Peoria TV station.

If Republicans gain control of the House in the midterm election on Tuesday, McCarthy is likely to be the next House speaker.

Unlike Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell, who has distanced himself from Trump, McCarthy has embraced the former president. McCarthy also has been criticized for flip flopping on assigning responsibility for the Jan. 6 attack on the capitol to Trump.

King offered sponsorships for the event with McCarthy at various levels ranging up to $5,800.