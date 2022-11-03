© 2022 NPR Illinois
Illinois

Statewide: Restaurant challenges continue

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published November 3, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT
After a period that saw limits on indoor dining, restaurants are now dealing with a different set of problems. Inflation has led to a rise in food and labor costs. That's has forced some to close and made it difficult for those who have kept their doors open.

Also this week:
* Girls flag football is becoming more popular. We'll hear from some participants.

Danny Bessine and Andrea Fritz

* Rich Egger visits Weird Harold's record store in Burlington, Iowa. it's celebrating a big anniversary.

* Farah Yousry with Side Effects Public Media tells us how millions could lose the right to sue when state agencies fail to provide certain services.

* Zach Boblitt talks with ecologist Dr. John Crawford about studies on dragonflies and damselflies in central and southern Illinois.

* Jonathon Ahl reports on the idea of autonomous tractors.

* Partisan publications that resemble newspapers are showing up in more places across Illinois. We'll hear more what's become a nationwide phenomenon.

* Nika Schoonover interviews Dominic Watson of The Springfield Project about its innovation hub to help minority entrepreneurs.

