© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click here to be "In the know." Subscribe to the NPR Illinois Daily newsletter.
Illinois

Illinois Supreme Court consolidates county lawsuits challenging SAFE-T Act

WCBU | By Tim Shelley
Published November 1, 2022 at 9:43 AM CDT
Illinois_Supreme_Court.JPG

The Illinois Supreme Court is consolidating 58 county-level lawsuits challenging the state's SAFE-T ACT criminal justice reform into one.

The court ordered Monday that the consolidated cases will be heard in Kankakee County.

A bipartisan group of state's attorneys and sheriffs around the state are suing the governor, attorney general, and state legislative leaders. They want the SAFE-T Act declared unconstitutional. That includes law enforcement officials in Tazewell, Woodford, Fulton, and Knox counties.

Proponents of the SAFE-T Act say the lawsuits are politically charged and based on shaky legal arguments.

Many of the SAFE-T Act's reforms are already in effect. Among the most controversial aspects of the law is the implementation of the end of cash bail on January 1, 2023.

The legislature is poised to make so-called clarifications to the law, though it remains unclear which specific changes the Democrats who control the General Assembly and governor's office will ultimately back.

The state's attorney offices in Kankakee, Will, Kendall, Vermilion, Sangamon, and McHenry counties will lead the litigation team.

DonateNow.jpg
WCBU – Made Possible By You
We depend on your support to keep telling stories like this one. You – together with NPR donors across the country – create a more informed public. Fact by fact, story by story. Please take a moment to donate now and fund the local news our community needs. Your support truly makes a difference.

Illinois
Tim Shelley
Tim is the News Director at WCBU Peoria Public Radio.
See stories by Tim Shelley
Related Stories