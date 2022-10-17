Reditus CEO released from Knox County Jail on modified bond

Reditus Labs CEO Aaron Rossi is out of jail after his bond was temporarily revoked for a failed drug test.

Rossi was detained in the Knox County Jail over the weekend after officials say he tested positive for using cannabis products. Prosecutors said that was a violation of his bond conditions on federal mail and tax fraud charges.

Rossi's attorneys say he reportedly used a THC gummy sleep supplement.

Rossi's bond conditions were modified to prohibit obtaining, using or possessing any CBD products going forward.

The Reditus CEO is due back in court again on November 17 for a status conference.