State Week: What the polls show in Illinois

As the calendar moves into October, the election is just a handful of weeks away. New polling results this week continue to show incumbent Democrat Gov. J.B. Pritzker with a solid lead over Republican challenger Darren Bailey.

In this episode, our discussion centers on whether Bailey can turn things around and what the other poll numbers show about issues important to voters.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Lee Enterprises' Government and Politics Reporter Brenden Moore.