Fundraising underway after Pleasant Plains football player injured

A football player from Pleasant Plains remains hospitalized after collapsing on the sideline during a weekend game.

Jayden Veesenmeyer, a senior, was walking off the field when he fell to the ground. Emergency medical personnel were called over. An ambulance then took him to a local hospital.

A Go Fund Me page was set up for his family. The page indicates he underwent surgery for a subdural hematoma. That’s a condition where blood collects between the skull and the brain and is often caused by a head injury.

"Jayden’s mom is with him now and will be for the duration of Jayden’s fight to survive," according to a statement on the page.

"We would like to raise money so Jayden’s mom does not have to worry about lost work and mounting bills. This young man is very special to a lot of people, most importantly his mother. She needs to be there for him and we need to be there for them."

The game against Riverton was suspended in the second quarter. It will be completed at a later time.

Pleasant Plains canceled its homecoming parade over the weekend and counselors were made available for students.