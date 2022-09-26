Chicago CEO calls for more multicultural hiring

Less than 10 percent of companies in the United States have top managers of color. White women executives advance at a rate five times faster than Black women.

That’s according to Pamela McElvane, who is CEO and founder of Chicago-based P&L Group Ltd, which includes Diversity MBA Media. She has worked with large and mid-sized companies for 25 years on expanding diversity in the workforce and recently hosted a national conference on boosting the hiring of multicultural executives.

To change that situation, she said, companies need to recruit from sources such as Historically Black Colleges and Universities, improve retention, check on whether diversity goals are being met and invest to lessen bias in training and hiring.

She said she believes more diverse workplaces lead to more profitable companies and better workplaces.

“Where organizations can mirror what's truly happening in the community. And where they're going to allow a place and a space for folks in their workplace to bring their innovative ideas and to bring their learning to work that that has already been proven -- not just in our Dow indexes -- and showing how profitable diverse companies are.”

“It's already been proven in the workplace. When you bring different generations and different cultures together, how they're able to influence and create…ideate, you know, for change, for new products, for new ways to work to get things done,” McElvane said.