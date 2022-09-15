© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Renew your commitment to a lifelong education, donate to the NPR Illinois Back-to-School fund drive!
Illinois

Springfield high schools put on lockdown after false threat

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published September 15, 2022 at 3:52 PM CDT
Springfield High School
https://www.sps186.org/schools/springfield/alumni/?p=55593&i=280813
/

Springfield police say a fraudulent threat Thursday led to a soft lockdowns at the city's public high schools.

Police say a call came into dispatch at 1:15 p.m. saying there had been a shooting inside Springfield High School. Contact was made with the School Safety Officer who verified there had been NO shooting.

Out of caution, officers also responded to both Lanphier High School and Southeast High School, finding no problem at either location.

Police say the same type of call was received by several other districts across the United States. An investigation into the origin of the phone call is underway.

Springfield police stressed the department takes school threats seriously.

Tags
Illinois Local News
Sean Crawford
Chatham
See stories by Sean Crawford
Related Stories