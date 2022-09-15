Springfield high schools put on lockdown after false threat

Springfield police say a fraudulent threat Thursday led to a soft lockdowns at the city's public high schools.

Police say a call came into dispatch at 1:15 p.m. saying there had been a shooting inside Springfield High School. Contact was made with the School Safety Officer who verified there had been NO shooting.

Out of caution, officers also responded to both Lanphier High School and Southeast High School, finding no problem at either location.

Police say the same type of call was received by several other districts across the United States. An investigation into the origin of the phone call is underway.

Springfield police stressed the department takes school threats seriously.