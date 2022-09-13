Suspect charged in double murder also arrested for aggravated arson

A Springfield man has been charged with two counts of first degree murder in the case of a couple found shot to death near Southwind Park over the weekend.

Mark Crites Jr., 23, was taken into custody on an unrelated warrant Monday. He was driving a vehicle believed to be associated with the crime scene.

The victims, John Norgaard, 67, and his wife Gloria, 69, were found Sunday morning at their home. An autopsy determined Gloria was shot once. John was shot multiple times.

Crites is being held in the Sangamon County Jail on $5 million bond.

Prosecutors have not indicated a motive in the case.

He's also been arrested for aggravated arson for an incident Saturday on Genoa Drive in Springfield.

Police said he allegedly had been in argument with his brother then poured gasoline throughout the house and set it on fire. No one was seriously hurt.

He reportedly fled the scene and could not be located until Gillespie Police apprehended him Monday.