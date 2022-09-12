© 2022 NPR Illinois
Illinois

ISU to host first debate between Pritzker and Bailey; listen live on WGLT

WGLT | By Ryan Denham
Published September 12, 2022 at 3:51 PM CDT
Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker, left, and Republican challenger Darren Bailey.
Charlie Schlenker
/
WGLT
Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker, left, and Republican challenger Darren Bailey.

Illinois State University in Normal will host the first debate between Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey.

It's set for 7 p.m. Oct. 6 at ISU's Bone Student Center in Braden Auditorium. Tickets will be required, though information about how to get them is not yet available.

The debate will be broadcast live on WGLT (89.1 FM) and WCBU (89.9 FM) and streaming on both station websites. The debate will be organized and moderated by TV station owner Nexstar (which operates WMBD TV in Peoria), in partnership with AARP Illinois. The debate will also broadcast live on WMBD TV.

WGLT is co-sponsoring two other debates ahead of the Nov. 8 election. That includes a 91st House District debate Sept. 27 in Normal, and a 17th Congressional District debate Oct. 3 in Peoria.

The second Pritzker-Bailey debate will be Oct. 18 in Chicago.

Early voting begins Sept. 29. The election is Nov. 8.

Illinois
Ryan Denham
Ryan Denham is the content director for WGLT and WCBU.
