Statewide: Investigation delays often leave victims' families in fear

It’s not unusual for murder investigations to last weeks or months. In the meantime grieving families are left desperate for justice, and often, desperate for safety from people who have already shown they’re willing to murder. We hear one family's concerns while they wait.

This week:

* WBEZ's Patrick Smith talks with the family of Marcos Diaz, who was shot to death in Chicago this summer. Despite witnesses, the case has not been solved.

* Emily Hays with Illinois Newsroom tells us about the Go Make A Difference workforce development program in Champaign.

* Peter Medlin reports how a community college is upgrading its program to get more truck drivers on the road.

* TriStates Public Radio's Rich Egger has more on research into pennycress as a cash cover crop for farmers.

* Natalie Krebs with Side Effects Public Media tells us how it is getting harder to attract and keep home health workers, despite a growing need.

* Michelle O'Neill has the story of how the Coast Guard has been involved with a new I-74 bridge project in the Quad Cities.

* Peter Medlin finds out about the impact of student loan forgiveness on the economy and people with debt.

* Harvest Public Media's Elizabeth Rembert explores how states, without obvious tourist destinations, are attempting to bring in more visitors.

* Maria Gardner Lara has information on receiving healthcare, regardless of income and immigration status.

* Yvonne Boose with WNIJ brings us details on a senior service group trying to keep people connected through technology.

* Tim Shelley speaks with two anthropologists about an archaeological dig happening in Illinois that might change understanding of the Mississippian culture.