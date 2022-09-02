© 2022 NPR Illinois
State Week: Bailey gets financial boost, but is it too late?

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Hannah MeiselCharles N. Wheeler III
Published September 2, 2022 at 1:18 PM CDT
Darren Bailey has had an eventful few days. He received a $1 million contribution to his campaign from conservative businessman Richard Uihlein, who gave heavily to Bailey in the Republic primary. If Uihlein is fully in, Bailey will have the ability to get his message out to more voters. But a new poll also shows Bailey and other GOP candidates running statewide way behind their Democratic opponents. We talk about it and contests for the Illinois Supreme Court.

Our panel includes host Sean Crawford, Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Mike Miletich of Gray TV.

Hannah covers state government and politics for NPR Illinois and Illinois Public Radio. She's been dedicated to the statehouse beat since interning at NPR Illinois in 2014, with subsequent stops at outlets including WILL-AM/FM, Law360, The Daily Line and a temporary stint at political blog Capitol Fax before returning to the station in 2020.
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
