State Week: Bailey gets financial boost, but is it too late?

Darren Bailey has had an eventful few days. He received a $1 million contribution to his campaign from conservative businessman Richard Uihlein, who gave heavily to Bailey in the Republic primary. If Uihlein is fully in, Bailey will have the ability to get his message out to more voters. But a new poll also shows Bailey and other GOP candidates running statewide way behind their Democratic opponents. We talk about it and contests for the Illinois Supreme Court.

Our panel includes host Sean Crawford, Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Mike Miletich of Gray TV.