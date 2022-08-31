Firearm shown in Springfield photo turned out to be a BB gun

Springfield authorities have solved the mystery of a person walking with what appeared to be a rifle along a city street this week.

Police said Wednesday a 19 year old male contacted them to say he was the subject captured on video. He also said the suspected firearm was a BB gun.

Officers met with the individual and confirmed that story.

Concern over the incident Tuesday led officials to err on the side of caution by putting some nearby schools on a soft lockdown and stepping up patrols.