Firearm shown in Springfield photo turned out to be a BB gun

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published August 31, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT
Person with gun
Springfield Police Dept.
/

Springfield authorities have solved the mystery of a person walking with what appeared to be a rifle along a city street this week.

Police said Wednesday a 19 year old male contacted them to say he was the subject captured on video. He also said the suspected firearm was a BB gun.

Officers met with the individual and confirmed that story.

Concern over the incident Tuesday led officials to err on the side of caution by putting some nearby schools on a soft lockdown and stepping up patrols.

