Springfield report of man with a gun leads to school lockdowns

Springfield police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person seen walking with what appears to be a gun. Officers responded on Tuesday at approximately 10:07 a.m. to the area of Cook and New Streets.

Police say the subject was described as being a male wearing a blue shirt. A building camera captured the image shown.

Authorities say due to the close proximity of several schools, Springfield High School, Graham Elementary, and Trinity Lutheran School were all placed on soft lockdown status.

Officers and detectives canvassed the area for the subject and any video footage that may have captured the individual with the firearm.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the subject has not been located, and there have been no reported incidents at the schools.

Springfield Police officers and detectives remained in the area of the schools to assist with dismissal and will provide extra patrols for the remainder of the week.

Anyone with information regarding this subject please call the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8325 or Crime Stoppers at 217-788-8427. Crime Stopper tips can also be submitted online.

