Township trustee to run for Springfield City Council

Capital Township Trustee Brad Carlson announced Monday he will be a candidate for Springfield Ward Seven Alderman in next spring’s municipal elections.

Carlson, who has also served as Deputy Sangamon County Clerk and Chief of Staff at the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, is currently is a policy analyst with the issues staff of the Illinois Senate Republicans. His term as a township trustee runs until 2025.

“I want to be a strong voice for the residents of Ward Seven at City Hall. One of my top priorities will be to make sure existing infrastructure projects in Ward Seven are completed and to determine other areas in the neighborhood where additional improvements should be funded," Carlson said in a statement announcing his candidacy for the council.

“Additionally, I want to take advantage of my years in the public sector and continue to help citizens maneuver through the bureaucracy at all levels of government. I am committed to being accessible to Ward Seven residents and to having a top-notch constituent service program where they can call, email or text their concerns directly to me.”

A 1989 graduate of Illinois State University, Brad and his wife Deana, a nurse, have two adult children.

The candidate filing period is Nov. 21-28. If a primary is needed, it will take place February 28. The consolidated election is April 4.