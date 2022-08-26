© 2022 NPR Illinois
State Week: Candidates spar over energy future

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler III, Hannah Meisel
Published August 26, 2022 at 1:10 PM CDT
The candidates for Illinois governor and U.S. Senate each discussed renewable energy at a agriculture roundtable event this week. Illinois has made strides toward cleaner energy, but even supporters admit it will take time. Meanwhile, Republicans warn the state is trying to move too quickly at a cost to residents.

Also, has Gov. J.B. Pritzker done enough to help downstate Illinois during his term?

Our panel discussion features host Sean Crawford, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler, Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel and the Chicago Tribune's Jeremy Gorner.

Chatham
Charles N. Wheeler III
Hannah Meisel
