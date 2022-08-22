© 2022 NPR Illinois
Illinois

Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published August 22, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT
weather map
NWS Lincoln
/
Map of 2" or larger size hail reports since 1950.

Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday.

That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.

Three inch hail is equivalent to the size of a large orange.

What was the largest hailstone officially documented in Illinois? A hailstone that fell in the northern Illinois town of Minooka in 2015 was measured at 4 3/4 inches in diameter. That is the same size as a DVD disc.

These are the largest hailstones (3" diameter or larger) with the Lincoln NWS coverage area of central and southeast Illinois since 1950 (27 reports).

4.50" Diameter
5/9/1995Galesburg (Knox County)
4/7/1998Arthur (Douglas County)
5/12/1998Littleton (Schuyler County)
4/10/2001Cowden (Shelby County)
5/9/2003Stanford (McLean County)
4.25" Diameter
7/13/2004Hudson (McLean County)
5/30/2008Philo (Champaign County)
4.00" Diameter
8/26/2000Bement (Piatt County)
5/21/20141 mile west-northwest of Tuscola (Douglas County)
5/30/2004Metamora (Woodford County)
11/17/20132 miles northeast of Covell (McLean County)
3.75" Diameter
8/18/2001San Jose (Logan County)
3.50" Diameter
6/23/1960Oreana (Macon County)
5/5/1977Literberry (Morgan County)
6/29/20123 miles south-southwest of Bismarck (Vermilion County)
3.00" Diameter
5/6/19715 miles north of Effingham (Effingham County)
6/13/19758 miles northeast of Canton (Fulton County)
4/9/2001Castleton (Stark County)
5/28/20034 miles northwest of Washington (Tazewell County)
4/16/2006Normal (McLean County
5/24/2006St. David (Fulton County)
5/30/20083 miles west of Loami (Sangamon County)
5/21/2014Camargo (Douglas County)
4/9/20152 miles northeast of Mahomet (Champaign County)
5/1/20163 miles south of Brocton (Edgar County)
4/8/20201 mile west of Devereux Heights (Sangamon County)
8/20/2022Washington (Tazewell County)

(from the NWS Lincoln)

