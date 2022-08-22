Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend

Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday.

That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.

Three inch hail is equivalent to the size of a large orange.

What was the largest hailstone officially documented in Illinois? A hailstone that fell in the northern Illinois town of Minooka in 2015 was measured at 4 3/4 inches in diameter. That is the same size as a DVD disc.

These are the largest hailstones (3" diameter or larger) with the Lincoln NWS coverage area of central and southeast Illinois since 1950 (27 reports).

4.50" Diameter 5/9/1995 Galesburg (Knox County) 4/7/1998 Arthur (Douglas County) 5/12/1998 Littleton (Schuyler County) 4/10/2001 Cowden (Shelby County) 5/9/2003 Stanford (McLean County) 4.25" Diameter 7/13/2004 Hudson (McLean County) 5/30/2008 Philo (Champaign County) 4.00" Diameter 8/26/2000 Bement (Piatt County) 5/21/2014 1 mile west-northwest of Tuscola (Douglas County) 5/30/2004 Metamora (Woodford County) 11/17/2013 2 miles northeast of Covell (McLean County) 3.75" Diameter 8/18/2001 San Jose (Logan County) 3.50" Diameter 6/23/1960 Oreana (Macon County) 5/5/1977 Literberry (Morgan County) 6/29/2012 3 miles south-southwest of Bismarck (Vermilion County) 3.00" Diameter 5/6/1971 5 miles north of Effingham (Effingham County) 6/13/1975 8 miles northeast of Canton (Fulton County) 4/9/2001 Castleton (Stark County) 5/28/2003 4 miles northwest of Washington (Tazewell County) 4/16/2006 Normal (McLean County 5/24/2006 St. David (Fulton County) 5/30/2008 3 miles west of Loami (Sangamon County) 5/21/2014 Camargo (Douglas County) 4/9/2015 2 miles northeast of Mahomet (Champaign County) 5/1/2016 3 miles south of Brocton (Edgar County) 4/8/2020 1 mile west of Devereux Heights (Sangamon County) 8/20/2022 Washington (Tazewell County)

(from the NWS Lincoln)