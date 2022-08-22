Rare weather event in central Illinois over the weekend
Weekend storms that rolled through central Illinois produced large hail. Washington, a community in Tazewell County, reported three inch hail Sunday.
That's happened just over two dozen times since 1950 in the Lincoln National Weather Service coverage area. Sangamon County has three inch hail in 2020, one mile west of Deveraux Heights.
Three inch hail is equivalent to the size of a large orange.
What was the largest hailstone officially documented in Illinois? A hailstone that fell in the northern Illinois town of Minooka in 2015 was measured at 4 3/4 inches in diameter. That is the same size as a DVD disc.
These are the largest hailstones (3" diameter or larger) with the Lincoln NWS coverage area of central and southeast Illinois since 1950 (27 reports).
|4.50" Diameter
|5/9/1995
|Galesburg (Knox County)
|4/7/1998
|Arthur (Douglas County)
|5/12/1998
|Littleton (Schuyler County)
|4/10/2001
|Cowden (Shelby County)
|5/9/2003
|Stanford (McLean County)
|4.25" Diameter
|7/13/2004
|Hudson (McLean County)
|5/30/2008
|Philo (Champaign County)
|4.00" Diameter
|8/26/2000
|Bement (Piatt County)
|5/21/2014
|1 mile west-northwest of Tuscola (Douglas County)
|5/30/2004
|Metamora (Woodford County)
|11/17/2013
|2 miles northeast of Covell (McLean County)
|3.75" Diameter
|8/18/2001
|San Jose (Logan County)
|3.50" Diameter
|6/23/1960
|Oreana (Macon County)
|5/5/1977
|Literberry (Morgan County)
|6/29/2012
|3 miles south-southwest of Bismarck (Vermilion County)
|3.00" Diameter
|5/6/1971
|5 miles north of Effingham (Effingham County)
|6/13/1975
|8 miles northeast of Canton (Fulton County)
|4/9/2001
|Castleton (Stark County)
|5/28/2003
|4 miles northwest of Washington (Tazewell County)
|4/16/2006
|Normal (McLean County
|5/24/2006
|St. David (Fulton County)
|5/30/2008
|3 miles west of Loami (Sangamon County)
|5/21/2014
|Camargo (Douglas County)
|4/9/2015
|2 miles northeast of Mahomet (Champaign County)
|5/1/2016
|3 miles south of Brocton (Edgar County)
|4/8/2020
|1 mile west of Devereux Heights (Sangamon County)
|8/20/2022
|Washington (Tazewell County)
(from the NWS Lincoln)