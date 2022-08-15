Belleville Workforce Development campus will include SIU Law expansion

A new collaborative workforce training program in the Metro East will include an expansion of the SIU School of Law.

Dean Camille Davidson says qualified third year students will take classes and work with state's attorneys and public defenders in the Metro East as a part of the new program.

"We are excited to have our students in the area, because of its close proximity to St. Louis, and close proximity to both federal and state courts in Illinois and Missouri. This gives us the opportunity to expand the footprint of the Law School - to remind everyone in the area that we belong to all of southern Illinois, and serve the whole region."

The expansion is a part of the new Southwestern Illinois Justice and Workforce Development Campus - located on the old Lindenwood University campus in Belleville.

The partnership brings Southwestern Illinois College, SIU Carbondale, SIU Edwardsville, and Illinois State Police together to provide specialized training for students who want to work in law enforcement.

