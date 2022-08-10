New clinic in Carbondale plans to provide more than abortion care

Leaders of a new clinic opening next month in Carbondale hope they can fill a need for residents in the region - and in surrounding states.

CHOICES CEO Jennifer Pepper says the new facility won't be just an abortion provider - they'll also provide gender-affirming care, as well as other services they hope to bring online in the coming years.

"It turns out it's the same person, at different points in their life, that need to access the variety of services we offer. CHOICES wants to be folks' healthcare provider for all of their pregnancy decisions, or sexual and reproductive healthcare needs."

Pepper says in the initial phase of opening, CHOICES will provide medication abortions. In subsequent phases, the organization will add wellness services, in-office abortion care, and potentially a birthing center.

CHOICES is one of two providers who've announced plans to locate in Carbondale after the U.S. Supreme Court's Dobbs vs Jackson Women's Health decision, which overturned Roe vs. Wade, earlier this year.