Litchfield investigates building that collapsed during a bridal shower

An investigation is underway into the cause of a building collapse in Litchfield during a bridal shower over the weekend.

The building is in the 300 block of North State. More than 20 people were attending the bridal shower just before noon when the incident occurred. Reports say three individuals suffered minor injuries and were treated.

A structural engineer was expected on site Monday to further evaluate the situation.

According to the Litchfield Fire Department, the call came at 11:48 a.m. Firefighters were dispatched initially to a building explosion adjacent to Short Furniture, 319 N State Street. Further information came in to Montgomery County Dispatch this was a building collapse. Upon arrival, a Box Alarm was struck for a Technical Rescue Team from Division 48/Springfield. All occupants in the building were quickly accounted for with several only having minor injuries and a few requiring transport to St Francis Hospital.

Gillespie EMS, Hillsboro EMS, and Raymond Harvel FPD doing a change of quarters.

A portion of the roof and second floor collapsed requiring gas and electric for the entire west side of State Street between Ryder Street and Kirkham Street to be shut off. In addition the water was also was shut off for the entire block but water has since been restored after isolating the collapsed building. Buildings have been posted as uninhabitable by the City Building Official.

Other agencies on scene include EMA, Red Cross, Litchfield Police, Street, and Building Departments along with several other City officials.

Fencing has been erected on State Street from Ryder Street to just south of Short Furniture. Power and Gas also remain shut off in this same area. The southbound lanes of State Street are also closed off to traffic.