Illinois

State Week: Bailey faces criticism for Holocaust remark

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Hannah MeiselCharles N. Wheeler III
Published August 5, 2022 at 1:21 PM CDT
A Facebook video from 2017 has resurfaced in this year's race for Illinois governor. Republican nominee Darren Bailey was discussing abortion in the video and compared it to lives lost due to Nazi atrocities.

"The attempted extermination of the Jews of World War II doesn’t even compare on a shadow of the life that has been lost with abortion since its legalization,” he said.

Bailey has since responded that the words taken out of context. Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker pounced with an ad critical of Bailey.

We'll discuss the fallout and recap a change in leadership for the Illinois Democratic Party.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Lee Enterprises' Brenden Moore.

Illinois State WeekIPR
Sean Crawford
Chatham
Hannah Meisel
Hannah covers state government and politics for NPR Illinois and Illinois Public Radio. She's been dedicated to the statehouse beat since interning at NPR Illinois in 2014, with subsequent stops at outlets including WILL-AM/FM, Law360, The Daily Line and a temporary stint at political blog Capitol Fax before returning to the station in 2020.
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
