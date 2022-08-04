Statewide: Illinois is now a destination for abortion providers

Before Roe v. Wade was overturned, abortion providers in Illinois often went to other states where their help was needed. But after the Supreme Court decision, some states have banned abortion. The result is more patients coming to Illinois, along with those who perform the procedure.

On this week's Statewide, we travel to a clinic near the Wisconsin border.

This week:

* Kristen Schorsch visits an abortion clinic in Waukegan.

* Peter Medlin learns how some schools respond after incidents of gun violence.

* Tim Shelley speaks with John Shaw, Executive Director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute, about Caterpillar's decision to move its headquarters out of Illinois.

* Republican nominee for governor Darren Bailey is struggling to unify his party and raise money in his bid to unseat Gov. J.B. Pritzker this fall. Dave McKinney has that story.

Jane Carlson / A mural in Macomb honoring Rev. C.T. Vivan

* TriStates Public Radio's Jane Carlson reports from Macomb, where a mural honoring the late civil rights pioneer Rev. C.T. Vivian was unveiled.

* Lindsay Jones explains how inflation is impacting pet owners and organizations that help animals.

* Harvest Public Media's Dana Cronin tells us how the agriculture sector is becoming a frontrunner in the race to reduce carbon.

* WNIJ's Maria Gardner Lara has details on Illinois putting off a gas tax increase this summer.

* Rich Egger has the story of a college professor who has teamed up with a doom metal guitarist.

* Yvonne Boose brings us details on an Aurora native and her writing journey. Along the way, she commissioned others to join her.