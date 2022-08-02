© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Illinois

Attorney: DNA evidence from a hair may clear Chester Weger of guilt in 1960 Starved Rock murders

WCBU | By Tim Shelley
Published August 2, 2022 at 3:27 PM CDT
Chester Weger, Otto Weger, Rocky Weber
Charles Knoblock/AP
/
AP
Chester O. Weger, accused slayer of three Riverside, Ill., matrons, is shown during his trial at Ottawa, Ill. Jan. 30, 1961. (AP Photo/Charles Knoblock)

The attorney representing convicted murderer Chester Weger said new genetic evidence may help clear his client of the 1960 murders of three women in Starved Rock State Park.

Lawyer Andy Hale said a hair found on the left index finger of victim Frances Murphy's glove does not match Weger's DNA.

"Combined with everything else we have, we now have an overwhelming case that Chester Weger had nothing to do with the Starved Rock murders," Hale said.

Hale said the hair is significant because the tip of Murphy's left index finger was removed postmortem. Hale said the test shows the hair originated from a man who isn't Weger.

Hale wants to submit the hair run through the FBI's CODIS database to search for a potential match. An Oct. 28 status hearing will determine if that search can proceed.

"We would love to get closure. We would love to find out who actually committed these murders," he said.

Weger, 83, was sentenced in 1961 for the murders. He served more than six decades in prison before he was paroled in 2019.

He also wants to meet with the Will County State's Attorney's Office to argue Weger's murder conviction should be vacated.

Hale said he's also prepared to file a post-conviction petition with the court or file a petition for executive clemency with the governor's office.

Cartoons listening to the radio
Support Nonprofit Journalism
Community support is the greatest funding source for WCBU. Donations from listeners and readers means local news is available to everyone as a public service. Join the village that powers public media with your contribution.

Illinois
Tim Shelley
Tim is the News Director at WCBU Peoria Public Radio.
See stories by Tim Shelley
Related Stories