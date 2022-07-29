© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
HD2 (NPR Illinois Classic) and HD3 (The X) broadcast signals are intermittent. Please stream above. Engineers are troubleshooting.
Illinois

State Week: A behind the scenes battle for Democratic leadership in Illinois

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Hannah Meisel
Published July 29, 2022 at 1:04 PM CDT
State Week logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/

The Democratic Party of Illinois could have a new chair after this weekend. Congresswoman Robin Kelly has the job. But many, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker, want a change. They point to restrictions on Kelly, a federal officeholder, when it comes to raising money. Pritzker is backing State Representative Lisa Hernandez.

Also, a change of ownership is coming to the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago. We talk about it all on State Week.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel, the Chicago Tribune's Political Reporter Rick Pearson and WTTW's Politics Reporter Heather Cherone.

Tags

Illinois IPRState Week
Sean Crawford
Chatham
See stories by Sean Crawford
Hannah Meisel
Hannah covers state government and politics for NPR Illinois and Illinois Public Radio. She's been dedicated to the statehouse beat since interning at NPR Illinois in 2014, with subsequent stops at outlets including WILL-AM/FM, Law360, The Daily Line and a temporary stint at political blog Capitol Fax before returning to the station in 2020.
See stories by Hannah Meisel
Related Stories