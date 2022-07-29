State Week: A behind the scenes battle for Democratic leadership in Illinois

The Democratic Party of Illinois could have a new chair after this weekend. Congresswoman Robin Kelly has the job. But many, including Gov. J.B. Pritzker, want a change. They point to restrictions on Kelly, a federal officeholder, when it comes to raising money. Pritzker is backing State Representative Lisa Hernandez.

Also, a change of ownership is coming to the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago. We talk about it all on State Week.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel, the Chicago Tribune's Political Reporter Rick Pearson and WTTW's Politics Reporter Heather Cherone.

