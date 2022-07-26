© 2022 NPR Illinois
Illinois

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth suggests a 'national FOID card,' assault weapons ban as remedies for mass shootings

WCBU | By Tim Shelley
Published July 26, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT
Sen. Tammy Duckworth livestreamed her speech on social media Tuesday morning.

U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.) says while this year's bipartisan firearms legislation was a good first step, a lot more needs to happen to tamp down on gun violence in America in the wake of a July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill.

"I would like to see a nationwide reinstatement of the assault weapons ban, which was allowed to expire in 2004," she said.

Duckworth said the biggest killer of children under the age of 16 is gun violence in the United States.

"A big portion of what's happening is assault weapons, which are weapons of war, and the high capacity magazines that are used," she said. "They just simply don't belong on the streets of this of this country. And I'm gonna work to suspend, and to abandon them."

Duckworth said she's glad to see expanded mental health services, law enforcement information sharing, and school safety funding come from the bipartisan legislation. But she's hopeful it's the start of a broader legislative effort.

"I'd like to see a national FOID card. You know, in Illinois, we have a FOID card. It doesn't stop people from being able to purchase weapons. But I think it's important that everyone should have a background check," she said. "You shouldn't just be able to walk into a gun show and buy a gun without a background check. I think we need to significantly close that loophole."

Inflation

Sen. Duckworth is also pitching anti price-gouging legislation in response to inflation.

Duckworth blames inflation largely on oil companies, which she says are taking advantage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine to make a profit.

"We know that the cause of oil per barrel went up because of this war in Ukraine. But the oil companies are taking advantage and they're actually keeping them artificially high. That is the part that is considered price gouging. And that would become illegal," she said.

Duckworth said her legislation would also apply to other events, like hurricanes and tornadoes.

Duckworth's legislation was introduced in March.

Tim Shelley
Tim is the News Director at WCBU Peoria Public Radio.
