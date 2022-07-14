One wounded in officer-involved shooting in Hancock County

One person was wounded in an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday afternoon in Hancock County.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office requested the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation, Zone 4, investigate the shooting, which occurred at 3:07 p.m. at U.S. Route 336 at County Road 2500 East.

No officers were injured, according to Illinois State Police.

The injured person was transported to an area hospital for treatment. No information has been released about the person’s condition.

The roadway was shut down at U.S. Route 336 and Illinois Route 61 during the initial investigation, and was reopened around 9:15 p.m.

Illinois State Police said the investigation is open and ongoing, and no further information is being released at this time.

Tri States Public Radio produced this story. TSPR relies on financial support from our readers and listeners in order to provide coverage of the issues that matter to west central Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northeast Missouri. As someone who values the content created by TSPR's news department please consider making a financial contribution.

