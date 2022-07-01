Gov. JB Pritzker joins roundtable on abortion with President Biden
Illinois leaders are asking for more help from the federal government
Governor J-B Pritzker wants the federal government to help states like Illinois handle the coming influx of patients seeking abortions.
Pritzker was one of several Democratic governors joining President Joe Biden for a discussion on reproductive rights post Roe.
Among other requests, Pritzker says the state needs more federal dollars and wants the Biden administration to ensure states don't criminalize mail-order prescriptions.
Pritzker announced a special legislative session to happen sometime this month, although a date hasn't been set