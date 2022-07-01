© 2022 NPR Illinois
Stand with the Facts
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Illinois

Gov. JB Pritzker joins roundtable on abortion with President Biden

WSIU Public Radio | By Alex Degman
Published July 1, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT
Images

Illinois leaders are asking for more help from the federal government

Governor J-B Pritzker wants the federal government to help states like Illinois handle the coming influx of patients seeking abortions.

Pritzker was one of several Democratic governors joining President Joe Biden for a discussion on reproductive rights post Roe.

Among other requests, Pritzker says the state needs more federal dollars and wants the Biden administration to ensure states don't criminalize mail-order prescriptions.

Pritzker announced a special legislative session to happen sometime this month, although a date hasn't been set

Illinois
Alex Degman
Alex Degman is a Statehouse reporter with Illinois Public Radio
See stories by Alex Degman
Related Stories