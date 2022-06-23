Statewide: How some Illinois prison guards remain on staff despite serious misconduct

On this episode, a WBEZ/Pro Public investigation found some guards at the Illinois Department of Corrections remained on staff even after it was determined they committed serious misconduct. That's because the process that allows them to keep their jobs is largely shielded from public view.

We also hear how difficult it has been for some families to find baby formula. And we preview a couple of statewide political races.

This week:

* Shannon Heffernan talks about the investigation into state prisons and staff misconduct.

* Araceli Gomez Aldana has details on how the national baby formula shortage is being felt in Illinois.

* More children with sickle cell disease now survive into adulthood. But as Farah Yousry with Side Effects Public Media reports, they're faced with a system not designed for them.

* Rich Egger tells us about the impact and legacy of Title IX, which took effect 50 years ago this week.

* Maureen McKinney speaks with University of Illinois Springfield Professor Jason Pierceson about his new book. it examines a Supreme Court decision on LGBTQ rights.

* Michael Puente has the latest on a gun law about to take effect in Indiana that has some in Illinois worried.

* WBEZ's Dave McKinney profiles a leading Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate who was at the nation's Capitol during the insurrection.

* Patrick Smith details the race for the Republican nomination for Illinois Attorney General.