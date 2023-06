Wildfires in Canada create breathing hazards for Illinoisans

The Canadian wildfires are creating breathing problems for Illinois residents

An air quality alert issued about conditions particularly in central northern Illinois Tuesday June 27 by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency is expected to continue Wednesday statewide, said Kim Biggs, spokeswoman for the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency. The alert means that healthy people should choose less strenuous (like walking instead of running) activities to avoid breathing hard. Those with heart and lung disease, older adults and children should avoid strenuous activity outdoors, keep those activities short and consider moving physical physical activities indoors or reschedule them, according to AirNow.gov.