Sangamon County returns to High Community Level for COVID-19

After being listed last week at the medium level due to a drop in positive cases, Sangamon County returned to the higher designation. The county reported a one percent rise in positive cases in the past seven days and three deaths.

The counties listed at High Community Level are Cook, DuPage, Lake, Will, Stephenson and Winnebago in northern Illinois; Adams, Brown, Champaign, Christian. Clark, Douglas, Logan, Macon, Marshall, Menard, Peoria, Pike, Sangamon, Schuyler and Tazewell in central Illinois; and Franklin, Jackson, Johnson, Marion, Massac, Wayne and Williamson in Southern Illinois.

Currently, the Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting a total of 3,407,189 cases, including 34,076 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois since the beginning of the pandemic.

“With 67 counties at the Medium or High Community Level across Illinois, more than half of the counties in the state remain at an elevated level for community risk,” said IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars. “Everyone should be aware that they can play a part in limiting the spread of the virus. We should all make sure we are up-to-date on vaccinations and boosters. Parents of small children should take advantage of the newly authorized vaccines for children as young as 6 months. In areas with elevated community levels, we are all wise to put on our masks in indoor public spaces and avoid indoor crowded spaces as much as possible. If needed, contact a healthcare provider promptly to discuss what treatment is right for you.”

The counties listed at High Community Level are Cook, DuPage and Lake in northeastern Illinois; Adams, Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Fulton, Knox, Macon, Marshall, Montgomery, Peoria, Pike and Tazewell in central Illinois; and Johnson, Marion, Massac, Washington and Wayne in Southern Illinois. An additional 53 counties in Illinois are now rated at Medium Community Level.

The CDC recommends the following measures for people in areas that are rated at High Community Level for COVID-19 transmission:

* Wear a well-fitting mask indoors in public, regardless of vaccination status (including in K-12 schools and other indoor community settings)

*If you are immunocompromised or high risk for severe disease

* If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease

* Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

* Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible

* Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19

* Wear a mask or respirator that provides you with greater protection

* Consider avoiding non-essential indoor activities in public where you could be exposed

* Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to take other precautions

* Have a plan for rapid testing if needed (e.g., having home tests or access to testing

If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for severe disease:

* Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters

* Maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible

* Follow CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19

* consider self-testing to detect infection before contact

* consider wearing a mask when indoors with them

IF YOU TEST POSITIVE: Talk to your healthcare provider about whether you are a candidate for treatments like oral antivirals, and monoclonal antibodies.

In light of the recent upticks in COVID-19 cases recorded following the Memorial Day Weekend and Father’s Day and Juneteenth, IDPH is urging Illinoisans to exercise caution and common sense when it comes to attending family gatherings and crowded events over the coming Fourth of July weekend.

“As we celebrate the Fourth of July this weekend, everyone should be aware that 81 counties in Illinois are rated at Medium or High Community Level for COVID-19,” said IDPH Acting Director Amaal Tokars. “This means that people who are vulnerable to serious medical outcomes are at higher risk. We remind holiday hosts to think of the safety of friends and family. You should hold events outdoors if possible, and in well-ventilated spaces if indoors. If you are attending a family gathering, you should be up-to-date and boosted on your vaccinations. If you are feeling any symptoms, you should take a COVID-19 test or stay home. In areas with elevated community levels, you should wear your mask in indoor public places and avoid indoor crowded spaces. If needed, contact a healthcare provider promptly to discuss what treatment is right for you.”

Director Tokars is also urging parents and guardians to take the steps necessary to get children vaccinated, especially small children under 5 for whom COVID-19 vaccines were recommended by the CDC on June 18. Tokars said that IDPH is supporting an education and outreach campaign by the Illinois Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics to educate healthcare providers and parents about the effectiveness and safety of the newly authorized vaccines for children under 5. Click HERE to view the resources for families

CDC looks at the combination of three metrics — new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population in the past 7 days, the 7-day average percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and total new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population in the past 7 days — to determine the COVID-19 Community Level. New COVID-19 admissions and the percent of staffed inpatient beds occupied represent the current potential for strain on the health system. Data on new cases acts as an early warning indicator of potential increases in health system strain in the event of a COVID-19 surge or new variant.