State Week: Durbin bows out

Longtime U.S. Senator Dick Durbin of Illinois has announced he won't seek another term.

Durbin, 80, won his first senate race in 1996. He currently serves as the Democratic Whip in the chamber.

Durbin said age played a factor in his decision. His announcement opens the door for others who are considering a primary run next year.

And a sitting Illinois state senator's trial ends after the jury deadlocked. We discuss it all on State Week.

Our panel features host Sean Crawford, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and WBEZ reporter Dave McKinney.