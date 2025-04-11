State Week: Pritzker makes his own trade agreements

Spurred on by President Donald Trump's focus on tariffs, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker continued his push to ensure the state is still seen as a stable trade partner with other countries. The governor signed a trade memorandum with the U.K. this week, which follows on the heels of a visit to Mexico that also included an agreement.

Our panel talks about Pritzker's efforts and a plea from nursing homes for higher Medicaid reimbursement. We also discuss legislation that would restrict students use of cell phones in classrooms and one that gives senior citizen drivers a break from taking the road test.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Peter Hancock with Capitol News Illinois.

