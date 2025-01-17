State Week: Indiana makes an overture for dissatisfied Illinois voters

The Indiana House Speaker has introduced a plan to create a bi-state commission to look at bringing some Illinois counties into his state. Most view it as a political stunt, but Speaker Todd Huston said it's a serious proposal.

More than one-third of Illinois' counties have approved or are considering advisory referendums to secede. We look at some reasons why.

We also discuss political rifts within both the Democrat and Republican parties in Illinois. And a measure to decriminalize prostitution could be considered in the spring session.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Shia Kapos, National Political Reporter with Politico and author of the Illinois Playbook.