State Week: Illinois budget concerns are growing

As Illinois nears the halfway point of the fiscal year, there are dark clouds forming in the state's financial picture.

The Governor's budget office is warning of a possible $3.2 billion deficit in the next budget year that begins in July. The news comes officials wonder what a second trump Administration could mean for federal dollars.

This week, our panel discusses Illinois' budget situation. We also talk lawsuits over the Biometric Information Privacy Act and the state's abortion laws, along with an update on an effort to protect a major drinking water source.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois Reporter Ben Szalinski.