State Week: The case against Madigan

Once known as The Velvet Hammer, Michael Madigan is now a defendant in federal court. His trial for racketeering and conspiracy got underway this week with the start of jury selection. The trial could last until near Christmas.

The former long-serving Illinois House Speaker and political power broker is fighting numerous charges in what will be one of the most watched corruption trials in the state.

Our panel also discusses some of the controversy surrounding Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tribune Investigative Journalist Ray Long.