Ambassador Daniel Fried to speak at World Affairs Council of Central Illinois meeting

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published September 12, 2024 at 12:20 PM CDT
World Affairs Council of Central Illinois logo.
WACCI
For more information on the World Affairs Council of Central Illinois visit: mywacci.org

The World Affairs Council of Central Illinois will host Ambassador Daniel Fried at their upcoming Sept. 25 meeting. The public is welcome to attend the presentation titled "Poland: An In-Depth Conversation." Ambassador Fried spent more than forty years in the Foreign Service and played a key role in designing and implementing American policy in Europe after the fall of the Soviet Union. WACCI President Joyce Nardulli spoke to Community Voices about the presentation and why it's important for the public to know about foreign affairs.

For more information visit: https://mywacci.org/
