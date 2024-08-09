© 2024 NPR Illinois
State Week: With the VP slot filled, what's next for Pritzker?

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Brenden MooreHannah Meisel
Published August 9, 2024 at 12:04 PM CDT
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is less than halfway through his second term. But that doesn't stop our panel from looking forward. Pritzker has ambitions on a national scale. But after being passed over as Kamala Harris' running mate, those will have to wait.

We discuss the governor's political future.

Also, we recap new laws that repeal the state's grocery tax, change the Biometric Information Privacy Act and limit what employers can demand of their workers when it comes to political and religious meetings.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Capitol News Illinois' Hannah Meisel and Brenden Moore of Lee Enterprises.

Sean Crawford
Brenden Moore
Hannah Meisel
Hannah covers state government and politics for Capitol News Illinois. She's been dedicated to the statehouse beat since interning at NPR Illinois in 2014, with subsequent stops at WILL-AM/FM, Law360, Capitol Fax and The Daily Line before returning to NPR Illinois in 2020 and moving to CNI in 2023.
