State Week: With the VP slot filled, what's next for Pritzker?

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is less than halfway through his second term. But that doesn't stop our panel from looking forward. Pritzker has ambitions on a national scale. But after being passed over as Kamala Harris' running mate, those will have to wait.

We discuss the governor's political future.

Also, we recap new laws that repeal the state's grocery tax, change the Biometric Information Privacy Act and limit what employers can demand of their workers when it comes to political and religious meetings.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Capitol News Illinois' Hannah Meisel and Brenden Moore of Lee Enterprises.