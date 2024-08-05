Dr. Brian Mullgardt's new book explains the role of Lincoln Park area residents during the 1968 Democratic National Convention

Dr. Brian Mullgardt is the author of the book “Wear Some Armor In Your Hair: Urban Renewal and the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Lincoln Park.” He spoke to Community Voices about his research of the 1968 Democratic National Convention and the ensuing police riot. He also shared what he learned about the Lincoln Park area residents and their role in the protests during the convention. Dr. Mullgardt will speak more about his book on Aug. 14 at 1 p.m. at Books on the Square in Springfield.

For more information about the book visit: https://www.siupress.com/9780809339358/wear-some-armor-in-your-hair/