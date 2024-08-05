© 2024 NPR Illinois
The Capital's Community & News Service
Dr. Brian Mullgardt's new book explains the role of Lincoln Park area residents during the 1968 Democratic National Convention

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Vanessa Ferguson
Published August 5, 2024 at 8:04 PM CDT
Dr. Brian Mullgardt is the author of the book “Wear Some Armor In Your Hair: Urban Renewal and the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Lincoln Park.” He spoke to Community Voices about his research of the 1968 Democratic National Convention and the ensuing police riot. He also shared what he learned about the Lincoln Park area residents and their role in the protests during the convention. Dr. Mullgardt will speak more about his book on Aug. 14 at 1 p.m. at Books on the Square in Springfield.

For more information about the book visit: https://www.siupress.com/9780809339358/wear-some-armor-in-your-hair/
Government & Politics 1968 Democratic National Convention
