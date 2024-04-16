Two days of policy discussion, networking and social innovation coming to Springfield

The UIS Center for State Policy and Leadership, the Institute of Government and Public Affairs and the Illinois Innovation Network are co-hosting two days of presentations, discussion and networking around policy and social innovation. Interim director of the U of I Institute of Government and Public Affairs (IGPA) David Merriman, Associate Vice President at the University of Illinois System Jeannette Tamayo, and Executive Director for the Center for State Policy and Leadership at UIS Molly Lamb spoke to Community Voices about the many offerings during the two days.

To register visit: https://appserv7.admin.uillinois.edu/FormBuilderSurvey/Survey/center_for_state_policy_and_leadership/conferences/cspl_events_april2024/Survey