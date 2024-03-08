State Week: For most voters, the primary elections offer few choices

Illinois' primary election is March 19. A published report finds across the state, 88 percent of judicial and state legislative primaries offer only one candidate or none. The lack of competition is the highest it has been in at least 20 years.

There appear to be a few reasons for less ballot options — chief among them, redistricting. Gerrymandered political maps to benefit one party, currently Democrats, lead to districts that are not "in play." However, few see redistricting reform happening.

Our panel also discusses former President Donald Trump gaining a victory at the U.S. Supreme Court and a former Democratic state senator is sentenced for filing false tax returns.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois reporter Andrew Adams.