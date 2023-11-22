© 2023 NPR Illinois
State Week: Report puts focus on juvenile detention centers

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIMolly Parker
Published November 22, 2023 at 4:42 PM CST
Despite audit findings that raise concerns, there are questions about oversight and which agency can bring about change.

A Capitol News Illinois investigation found problems at Illinois' juvenile detention centers. There are 16 of the facilities that operate similar to adult jails.

From questions of staffing and training to excessive use of force and restraint, the facilities are under scrutiny and a lawsuit is pending. The report behind the story joins us.

Our panel features host Sean Crawford, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois' Molly Parker, who is also an assistant professor at Southern Illinois University-Carbondale.

