State Week: Pritzker on the national stage

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler III
Published November 3, 2023 at 12:58 PM CDT
Gov. J.B. Pritzker's profile has been on the rise in Democratic circles as he has been able to move his progressive agenda in Illinois. He's also blasted Republicans as a "party of fear and hate."

That's brought attention from Democrats, some who have mentioned him as a potential presidential hopeful down the road.

On this episode, we discuss Pritzker's ascent, including the new organization he's funding to support rights and other causes.

We also talk about the migrant crisis in Chicago as colder weather arrived this week.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Chicago Tribune Chief Political Reporter Rick Pearson.

The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
