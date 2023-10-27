© 2023 NPR Illinois
State Week: Legislative staff unionization effort inches forward

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIHannah Meisel
Published October 27, 2023 at 1:16 PM CDT
With the backing of House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch, the proposal passed the chamber during the first week of the fall session.

Staff members have seen movement in recently, but it has been nearly a year since they asked for voluntary union recognition.
Will the measure make it through the Senate this fall?

Also, we discuss the Invest in Kids scholarship program, which will sunset in a few weeks without General Assembly action.

And, Gov. JB Pritzker wants a new state agency.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois'Hannah Meisel.

Sean Crawford
Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
Hannah Meisel
Hannah covers state government and politics for Capitol News Illinois. She's been dedicated to the statehouse beat since interning at NPR Illinois in 2014, with subsequent stops at WILL-AM/FM, Law360, Capitol Fax and The Daily Line before returning to NPR Illinois in 2020 and moving on to CNI in 2023.
